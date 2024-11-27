spot_img
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Chakwera condemns mob justice

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, November 26th, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has condemned mob justice that is still happening in some parts of the country saying the tendency is counterproductive.

President Chakwera made the remarks at Kacheta Trading centre in Lilongwe Msinja North Constituency on Wednesday, during a whistle stop tour aimed at encouraging people to register in large numbers so that they would take part in the forthcoming general elections in September 2025.

Chakwera said his government will not allow anyone to take the law in his hands saying once caught, the law shall take its course.

“We need to change our mind set. There’s a tendency in this country of destroying government property such as classroom blocks, forgetting that when you destroy such infrastructure it takes time and more resources to replace it.

“This is a peaceful country and we should continue living as one, despite any political or religious differences, ” he said.

Chakwera then asked the people to register in large numbers that they vote for leaders of their choice in 2025 so that the development projects that the government has already started should continue.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msinja North Sosten Gwengwe thanked the government for various development activities that have been implemented in his area.

“This area had no electricity, but now under your government and leadership people are now enjoying the fruits of your government,” he said.

