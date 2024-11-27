Resignation Calls For Zikhale, IG Yolamu Over Police-thugs Alliance Saga

Three civil society organisations-Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), National Advocacy Platform (NAP) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) have called for the immediate resignation of Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Police Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu for their inaction on thugs who have been attacking peaceful demonstrators.

Zikhale Ng’oma: Told to Resign

The three, in different interviews, said Ng’oma and Yolamu have failed Malawians and have no justification to remain in office.

Panga wielding thugs have been harassing innocent civilians in full view of the Malawi Police officers as they assemble to exercise their constitutional right to hold antigovernment protests.

NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe added that President Lazarus Chakwera should fire the two if he is committed to promoting peace and security in the country.

Ng’oma said his ministry is investigating the incidents of violence that have taken place in the country.