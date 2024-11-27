Remembering Evison Matafale

By Harold Kapindu

Malawi, as a country, is remembering the untimely death of reggae music icon, Evison Matafale who died 23 years ago.

In a statement posted on social media, the Black Missionaries Band emphasised that the spirit of Evison Matafale lives on.

“23 years ago today, we lost our leader, guiding light, and founder, Evison Matafale, to the brutal hands of police violence. Evi’s life was tragically cut short in a police cell at Lingadzi in Lilongwe. To this day, despite countless promises, no one has been held accountable, and the questions surrounding his death remain unanswered.

“But Evi’s spirit lives on. His vision continues to inspire us, and his mission fuels our journey forward. We will never forget him.

“Today, as we honor his memory, we invite you to join us by playing any Evison Matafale song that speaks to your soul. For us, The Black Missionaries, it’s all about ‘Olakwa Ndani’.

“Let the music carry his legacy forward. #EvisonMatafale #NeverForget #BlackMissionaries

“The memories lives on, come and celebrate with us the lives of of the legends and missionaries who’s work will continue to change many, to inspire and encourage

OneLove ✊🏿,” reads the statement in full.

Born in 1969, Matafale was a Malawian reggae music artist from Chileka.

He was the founder and leader of Malawi’s most successful reggae band “The Black Missionaries”.

The band was originally made up of five members namely Evison Matafale; Peter Amidu and three Fulami brothers, Musamude; Anjilu and Chizondi.