Premier Bet Unveils Eli Njuchi, Joy Nathu As Brand Ambassadors

The multinational betting company, Premier Bet, has unveiled broadcaster Joy Nathu and urban music star Eli Njuchi as its brand ambassadors.

Unveiling the two in Blantyre on Wednesday, Premier Bet VIP Manager Jonathan Katunga said both Joy Nathu and Eli Njuchi have platforms, that if well utilised would have a positive impact on the youth in general and the betting community in general.

“As a marketing leader with years of experience in the betting industry, Premier Bet has established itself as a household name with one of the largest followings in the country. To continue this growth, we are expanding our reach by collaborating with both local and international talents who can amplify our message and connect us with even more communities.

“We have chosen these two individuals because of their exceptional ability to connect with audiences across various platforms and communities. Their influential presence on social media and in our neighborhoods makes them ideal for our brand,” said Katunga.

He added that the influence of both Joy and Eli on Malawi’s entertainment, sports and the gaming industry would ensure that Premier Bet’s message resonates authentically with the community.

“Beyond their influence, their musical talent and social skills embody joy and community spirit, perfectly aligning with Premier Bet’s vision and values. Most importantly, they will play a crucial role in promoting responsible gambling, ensuring that our customers enjoy betting as a form of entertainment while staying within safe and responsible boundaries,” he said.

In his remarks, Eli Njuchi said the development was a prophecy coming true.

“Six years ago, i did a song ‘Zitheke’ where along the way, I mentioned Premier Bet and ‘Made on Monday’ [ an urban music program hosted by Joy Nathu] never did i know that today, I will be signed by the leading betting company along side the program’s host Joy,” said Eli Njuchi.

On his part, Joy Nathu, who works for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) said the ambassadorship gives him an opportunity to preach about responsible betting among the youth.

“My role would be enlightening the youth that betting is never a fundraising activity but rather a form of entertainment,” he said.

The ambassadorship is running for one year, subject to renewal.