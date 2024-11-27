MUTHARIKA Takes Aim at CHAKWERA: “DPP is the Only Way Out of Economic Crisis”

Former President Peter Mutharika has launched a scathing attack on the current administration, blaming it for the country’s economic woes.

Speaking at Thambani Community in Mwanza on Tuesday, Mutharika, who is also the president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its presidential candidate, urged constituents to register to vote, saying it is the only way to address the challenges facing the nation.

“The rising prices of household commodities, including fertilizer, maize, salt, and sugar, are evidence of the current administration’s failure,” Mutharika said.

He argued that voting for the DPP and his leadership in the 2024 elections is the only solution to the economic crisis.

Mutharika also took a swipe at members of parliament who benefited from DPP’s support in the 2019 elections but later switched allegiance to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The former president promised to prioritize improving the road network in Mwanza, particularly the road from Mwanza Boma to Thambani, which he described as “in bad condition.”

Mutharika’s comments come as the DPP seeks to strengthen its position in the region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party has welcomed back former Mwanza West Member of Parliament Paul Chibingu, who will contest in the upcoming DPP primary elections for the Mwanza West constituency.