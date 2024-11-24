spot_img
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Patricia Kaliati Bitter with Saulos Chilima

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has sparked controversy by blaming the late Saulos Chilima for her loss in the UTM party presidential elections.

Kaliati, who was competing for the top spot, garnered a mere 20 votes, while her opponent, Dalitso Kabambe, secured an overwhelming 600 votes.

In a voice clip circulating on social media, Kaliati is heard blaming Chilima’s spirit for her defeat.

“How could Saulos allow me to lose the elections?” she lamented.

Many have expressed surprise at Kaliati’s remarks, finding it unusual for the living to blame the dead.

Kaliati’s comments have raised eyebrows, especially considering her previous stance as UTM Party Secretary General.

In the past, she has spoken optimistically about the party’s prospects, even predicting that UTM would rake in more votes during the 2025 elections.

