Me Campaigning for UTM, Over My Dead Body – Fumes Kaliati

Things fall apart, and for UTM Party, the center seems to be losing its grip.

One of the party’s co-founders, Patricia Kaliati, has made a shocking declaration – she will not campaign for the party in next year’s polls.

Kaliati, the former UTM Secretary-General, made the remarks in a leaked audio clip circulating on social media.

The audio reveals Kaliati’s apparent plans to dump the party after her humiliating defeat in the party’s presidential elections, where she garnered a mere 20 votes against her opponent’s 600.

In the same audio, Kaliati also blamed the late Saulos Chilima for her loss in the UTM party presidential elections.

“How could Saulos allow me to lose the elections?” she lamented.

Kaliati’s outburst has sparked controversy, with many expressing surprise at her decision to blame the deceased Chilima for her defeat.

Kaliati’s comments have raised eyebrows, especially considering her previous stance as UTM Party Secretary General.

In the past, she has spoken optimistically about the party’s prospects, even predicting that UTM would rake in more votes during the 2025 elections.

In the same audio, Kaliati also hinted at dumping the UTM party, expressing her bitterness over the outcome of the party’s convention

She is heard exploring alternative options, including joining other parties like MCP or DPP.

This development comes barely weeks after Kaliati and other presidential aspirants signed agreements to support the party despite the outcome of the elections.

The sudden U-turn has raised questions about Kaliati’s commitment to the party and its values.