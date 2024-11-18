I Will Speak Very Soon – Usi

State Vice President and former UTM leader Michael Usi says he followed with keen interest the party’s elective convention yesterday.

Usi: Set To Comment

The convention saw former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe elected UTM President with a landslide.

“But very soon, I will make a statement on what transpired at that convention,” he said.

Usi became UTM President following the death of the party’s founder Saulos Chilima in June this year.He did not contest at the indaba citing some irregularities.