MLS, YAS Want Judicial Probe Period Extended

Calls by human rights laywer Alexious Kamangila for the Judicial Service Commiy (JSC) to extent the period for submission of complaints have gained the blessings of Malawi Law Society and Youth and Society.

Kamangila: Questioned probe period

MLS honorary secretary Gabriel Chembezi told the press on Friday that while the JSC can determine its own procedures, it needs to be accountable for the regulatory role it has been playing over the years.

“The seven-day period given to the public may not be adequate given that the JSC’s regulatory work has been little known to the public for many years,” said Chembezi.

Concuring with Chembezi, YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka also called the on the JSC to provide more channels and time for the submission of complaints and to widen the scope of investigation.

Kamangila had questioned the rationale behind the seven-day period for submission of complaints and the lack of other communication channels aside from postal address.

Meanwhile, the JSC has said that it would consider an extension if it receives a formal complaint regarding the seven-day period which ends on Monday, November 11.