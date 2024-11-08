Malawi’s Incoming President Mutharika feeds hunger stricken families in Machinga

Incoming Malawi President Peter Mutharika has distributed food aid to households struggling with hunger in Machinga District, criticizing the current leadership for abandoning the people.

“I took a moment to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Machinga District, who are enduring the unimaginable hardship of hunger—a deprivation of the fundamental right to life, as enshrined in our constitution,” Professor Mutharika said.

The former president expressed shock at the desperation of people forced to rely on buffalo beans, an inedible option for humans, as their last resort to survive.

“What I have witnessed in Machinga today is a stark indication that the current leadership has abandoned the people,” Mutharika stated.

Malawi is facing a severe food security crisis, with over 2 million people in need of assistance.

Mutharika, also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2025 elections, pledged to prioritize food security.

“Let us bring back proven leadership that puts the people first. Malawians, together we can build a future where hunger is a thing of the past,” he urged.

The Malawi government has not yet commented on Mutharika’s criticism.