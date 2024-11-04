spot_img
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Malawi’s Hip-Hop Icon Tay Grin to perform live at Fusion Sports Bar in Nottingham this Saturday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s multi-award winning Hip-hop Icon, Tay Grin, will be performing live at Fusion Sports Bar in Nottingham this Saturday, November 9!

This is your chance to experience an electrifying performance by the super star popularly known as The Nyau King.

“Join us for a night filled with music, dancing, and good vibes. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event! Come see Tay Grin perform live at Fusion Sports Bar in Nottingham- it’s gonna be lit!

“Brace yourself for an unforgettable night, Amfumu ndi Nyau zawo akonzeka kuzakuthyoletsani Dance mpaka fumbi kobo. Ali ndi mwana agwilitse! Ali ndi chiuno, afewetse!” reads part of the promotion advert.

The show will be supported by DJ Hannie G.

Tickets will be £15 at the door. GET YOURS NOW FOR £10 plus BF!!!

Follow this link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tay-grin-performing-live-fusion-sports-bar-nottingham-tickets-1072716687489

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

