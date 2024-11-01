Lindian Resources Hands Over Chanthunya Police Unit to Support Community Safety and Rural Growth

Lindian Resources Ltd., an ASX-listed Australian company with world-class rare earths and bauxite assets, on Friday handed over the newly constructed Chanthunya Police Unit to the local authorities in Balaka.

The donation underscores Lindian’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

The Chanthunya Police Unit is designed to provide a secure environment for both the local community and Lindian’s operations. The facility includes holding cells and comfortable shelter for law enforcers and members of the Chanthunya Community Police Forum (CPF).

This investment aligns with Lindian’s Community Engagement Plan, demonstrating the company’s dedication to safety, community development, and corporate social responsibility.

“We are proud to contribute to the safety and well-being of the Chanthunya community,” said Alwyn Vorster, CEO of Lindian Resources. “This police unit represents our commitment to fostering mutual trust and cooperation, economic growth, and improved livelihoods.”

Lindian Resources is committed to contributing to Malawi’s economic growth through its mining operations, aligning with the government’s MW2063 blueprint. This vision aims to transform Malawi into an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation by 2063.

When in operation, the Kangankunde Project will provide significant economic and social benefits to Malawi, via taxes and royalties, jobs and business opportunities and social and infrastructure investment. Additional flow on benefits will be generated from bringing mining investment and development to the region.

“Through our Kangankunde Rare Earths Project, we are poised to support Malawi’s economic diversification and industrialization efforts,” added Vorster. “We are dedicated to responsible mining practices, ensuring benefits for both the local community while respecting traditional Malawian customs.”

Lindian Resources Country Manager Engineer Trevor Hiwa said construction of the Police Unit was in response to the needs of people in the area as identified through Lindian’s Community Engagement Plan.

“The community wanted to respond to random incidences of insecurity in the area, which at times got grisly with various serious crimes being reported in the area. The community requested us for assistance after noting that their initial efforts, which included collaboration with local Catholic priests, were taking long to materialize and we responded positively by taking up the responsibility,” said Hiwa.

Receiving the donation, Commissioner of Police for the Eastern Region Barbra Mchenga Tsiga said; “We welcome Lindian’s commitment to partner with us in law enforcement efforts which ensure that law, calm and order prevail during the lifespan of their Kangankunde mine. The Police Unit will provide safety to communities in the area, which include churches, schools, a health centre and local SMEs.”

In his remarks, Senior Chief Chanthunya praised Lindian for putting the welfare of his community ahead of any commercial interests. “This demonstrates that Lindian cares for the people at grassroots,” he said.

The magnificent Chanthunya Police Unit will provide enhanced law enforcement, community safety and sustainable livelihoods for all stakeholders by creating a conducive environment for economic growth and development activities.