CEWAG donates sewing machines to GBV survivors

By Mwai Kumanda

Lilongwe, November 1, Mana: Coalition for the Empowerment of Women and Girls (CEWAG) has handed over six sewing machines to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumbu in Lilongwe district.

Speaking after the handover ceremony on Thursday, CEWAG Executive Director Beatrice Mateyo said there is a need for different Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to complement government efforts in supporting and empowering GBV survivors to make their future bright again.

“We have trained 30 women in tailoring this area. These are not just ordinary women; they are survivors of GBV. We decided to train them so that they can have something to rely on.

“Sometimes women stay in an abusive relationship because they dont have an alternative it terms of taking care of themselves. So we trained them in tailoring hoping that they will be able to take care of themselves,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries Violet Chambalo thanked CEWAG for giving them the sewing machines and for the training provided, saying she will now be able to take care of her family.

“Today I am a very happy person, first I want to thank CEWAG for giving us sewing training, and sewing machines. Their guidance has truly transformed my life into a skilled entrepreneur.

“Before this development, I used to struggle financially because I had nothing to do, but now I can feed my family and pay my school fees,” she said.

In her remarks, Lilongwe District Council Assistant Gender Officer Jessie Mwanza hailed the organization for the initiative saying it will go a long way in improving the lives of the women in the area.

“This initiative is very important as we are aiming at empowering women economically, so this will lead to the reduction of GBV cases because often women stay in marriages where they are being abused but they keep on staying because they dont have anything to do on their own,” she said.

Senior Chief Kalumbu urged the women to continue working hard and support each other in order to be successful in whatever they do.

“Today I want to appreciate what CEWAG has done to us by empowering our women through the provision of the sewing machine, this is the way to transform our girls and women in this area.

Kalumbu then called on the girls and women to use the sewing machines for the intended purpose so that they could become independent.

Apart from handing over the sewing machine to women, the organization also donated reusable sanitary pads to girls from Kalumbu Primary School to help the learners attend classes during their menstruation period.