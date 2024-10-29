Anchor Industries takes top honors at GAPP 2024

Kidy shows off the awards from the ceremony

In a powerful win for Malawian innovation and quality, Anchor Industries bagged four awards, including the prestigious Gold, at the GAPP 2024 Awards.

Known as the largest and most comprehensive awards competition in the global printing industry, the GAPP Awards recognize quality and excellence across more than 60 categories, from packaging and signage to digital, litho, flexo, and gravure printing.

The awards shine a light on the incredible role print plays in daily life, communications, and the economy, and they honor those who push boundaries and conquer mediocrity.

Competing among over 1,000 entries, Anchor Industries’ success represents a new benchmark for Malawi’s capabilities in the industrial sector, showing that local companies can lead the way on an international level.

Managing Director Tariq Kidy expressed his pride, saying, “Our success is a tribute to our team’s commitment to creativity and innovation. This recognition shows that Malawian businesses can not only compete but thrive on the world stage.”

The GAPP Awards serve as a platform to celebrate the Southern African industry’s “Guardians of Print,” and Anchor Industries’ victory reinforces the potential of Malawi’s industrial sector.

The company’s performance is particularly inspiring for young entrepreneurs and innovators across the country, showing that with dedication and skill, they too can achieve greatness and build their own legacies.

As Malawi’s industrial sector continues to expand, Anchor Industries’ success at GAPP 2024 is proof that local companies can create a story of international achievement, one built on quality, innovation, and determination.