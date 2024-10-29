Malawi’s Organic Farming Initiative Yields Positive Results

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

A project in Malawi is converting urban organic waste into compost manure, enhancing soil fertility and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Project coordinator at the Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), Tamara Mataka discussed the project’s benefits during a visit to Chitedze.

Mataka noted that small-scale farmers have embraced the initiative due to the increasing cost of chemical fertilizers.

She added that Organic fertilizers offer a cheaper alternative and improve soil health.

“The project, “Promoting Organic Systems of Soil Improvement,” aims to transform Malawi’s food system, increase food availability, and enhance soil health”,She explained

Chairperson of the Chitedze project area farmers Korrinto Saddon, reported significant improvements in soil health since adopting organic manure in 2021.

According to him,the farmers have generated income through produce sales.

CEPA is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Malawi Bureau of Standards to develop policies and certify small-scale farmers, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability.

Malawi’s shift towards organic farming is expected to improve food security, reduce waste, and empower local communities.