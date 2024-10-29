spot_img
spot_img
12.2 C
New York
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi’s Organic Farming Initiative Yields Positive Results

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

A project in Malawi is converting urban organic waste into compost manure, enhancing soil fertility and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Project coordinator at the Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), Tamara Mataka discussed the project’s benefits during a visit to Chitedze.

Mataka noted that small-scale farmers have embraced the initiative due to the increasing cost of chemical fertilizers.

She added that Organic fertilizers offer a cheaper alternative and improve soil health.

“The project, “Promoting Organic Systems of Soil Improvement,” aims to transform Malawi’s food system, increase food availability, and enhance soil health”,She explained

Chairperson of the Chitedze project area farmers Korrinto Saddon, reported significant improvements in soil health since adopting organic manure in 2021.

According to him,the farmers have generated income through produce sales.

CEPA is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Malawi Bureau of Standards to develop policies and certify small-scale farmers, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability.

Malawi’s shift towards organic farming is expected to improve food security, reduce waste, and empower local communities.

Previous article
Chakwera calls on ministries to collaborate
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc