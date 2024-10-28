Chakwera calls on ministries to collaborate

Dedza, October 28, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday called on government ministries to collaborate in their daily operations so that various relief programmes can reach intended recipients.

The president made the remarks during his whistle-stop tour, at Magomero Trading Centre under Chief Chilikumwendo in response to sentiments expressed by Senior Chief Kachere and Malawi Congress Party Member of Parliament for Dedza North West, Auzious Chidovu.

The two told President Chakwera that hunger has hit the area hard hence the need for more relief of food distribution as well as an increase of beneficiaries in the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The president however acknowledged that the hunger situation that has hit some parts of the country is a result of erratic rains in the past rainy season.

“I understand all the concerns raised and we aim to ensure that everyone benefits.

“Let me also emphasize that the ministries of local government, agriculture, finance and gender should work together and look into our systems how they are working so that there is equal benefit,” said President Chakwera.

He however warned officials involved in relief programmes to refrain from any favours.

President Chakwera then urged the communities to go out and register in their large numbers for them to vote come September 2025.

Senior Chief Kachere, hailed the president for the visit while expressing hope that the challenges that have rocked the area will receive the attention it deserves.

In his remarks, Chidovu, asked President Chakwera to intervene so that communities should be able to access loans from the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

“We have a big problem as far as accessing loans at the NEEF is concerned. And it’s becoming a huge burden each passing day,” said Chidovu.

By Steve Chirombo