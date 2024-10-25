Chakwera yields to pressure, Establishes probe into Chilima plane crash

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the plane crash at Nthungwa in Mzimba, which claimed the life of former vice president, Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The commission will be headed by Justice Jabbar Alide and has the following as members: : Monsinor Patrick Thawale, Pastor Toney Nyirenda, Bishop Mary Nkosi, Dr Sunduzwayo Madise, Inkosi yamakosi Mbelwa 5, Senior Chief Makwangwala, Mr Justin Mkandawire, Brigadier Cosgrove Mituka (Retired), Mrs Emma Kaliya, Mr Sylvester Namiwa, Mr Dixie Kwatani, Professor Nyengo Mkandawire, Mr Allan Chinula SC, Mrs Esther Chioko, Mrs Nimia Kambiri Mzembe, Mrs Lidia Chiotha, Dr Ruth Mwandira, and Mrs Mirriam Wemba. Secretary of the Commission is Mr Chizaso Nyirongo and His Worship Paul Chiotcha.

Acting under the authority granted by Section 2, Sub-section 1 of the Commission of Inquiry Act of 2014, President Chakwera has officially appointed the commission to examine the circumstances that led to the accident and to address any related matters as outlined in the terms of reference.

The statement further says the appointments are with immediate effect and the appointed members will take their oath of office on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The commission is expected to deliver a comprehensive report with its findings and recommendations to President Chakwera by or before November 30, 2024.