Let’s preach hope – Minister Wawo

Gospel musician Mike Alibewawo, says “artists must aim at producing songs that bring solace and healing to those struggling,”He was speaking to Malawi Voice on Thursday.

The artist, best known in the industry as Minister Wawoh recently released third album, “Aliko Amamva which has tracks like “Atikonda Kosaleka,” which encourages perseverance and steadfastness in times of trial.

Minister Wawo also highlighted the struggles gospel artists face in securing support from the corporate world.

“Despite their contributions to uplifting communities, gospel artists often receive lukewarm responses or outright rejection when seeking funding for projects.

“It’s disheartening to note that even church leaders and organizations frequently neglect to support gospel artists,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Mike Alibewawo is set to launch his new album on 1December 2024 at Robins Park in Blantyre with supporting artists such as the Mighty Ndirande Anglican Voices, Allan Chirwa, Evance Mereka among others expected to perform.

This is Minister Wawo’s third album after ‘Udzipemphera’ and ‘Mundikumbuke’. Both albums were produced by late Joseph Tembo and a couple other producers. He is also music trainer and writer.