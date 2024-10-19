spot_img
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Incoming First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Hails Malawian Mothers’ Strength

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika today attended the Mothers’ Day Jamboree at Nkopola Lodge.

Professor Mutharika delivered a heartfelt speech praising Malawian mothers for their unwavering commitment and strength.

She referred to these women as the “foot soldiers of successful families,” highlighting their crucial role in shaping their children’s education and instilling values of hard work and perseverance.

“Their selflessness and dedication often go unnoticed, but they are the backbone of our society,” she emphasized.

The former First Lady urged women to cultivate good character and personality, stressing that personal qualities hold greater weight in life than material wealth.

She also advised against negativity and harshness towards colleagues, promoting a supportive environment among women.

In her closing remarks, Professor Mutharika celebrated all women across the country, recognizing them as champions of their homes.

She encouraged women to take pride in their vital contributions, reinforcing the idea that their roles are essential to the fabric of society.

This event is a testament to Professor Mutharika’s ongoing commitment to empowering women and recognizing their impact on Malawian society.

Her efforts have previously been recognized by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

