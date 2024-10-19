Chakwera lauds deeply-rooted diplomatic ties with India, pushes for girl child support

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called for promotion of the rights of the girl child and ending child marriage in the country.

Speaking at a State Banquet at Kamuzu Palace held in honour of the visiting President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President Chakwera emphasised the importance of empowering girls to reach their full potential.

He cited President Murmu as a powerful example of what girls can achieve when protected and supported.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders held bilateral talks, which resulted in the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of sports, culture, education and health aimed at strengthening the ties between Malawi and India.

“Let me also announce that the Government of India has pledged to donate 100 metric tonnes of rice to assist Malawi in addressing hunger caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has affected 23 districts across the country,” said President Chakwera.

In her remarks, President Murmu underscored the special partnership between India and Malawi, noting that India values its bilateral relationship with Malawi, particularly in the fields of human capital development, education, culture, and health.

She also announced the establishment of a permanent artificial limb center in Malawi, marking another step in India’s continued support of the country’s healthcare sector.

President Murmu expressed pride in the contributions of the Indian community to Malawi and thanked Malawians for making the Indian residents in Malawi to feel at home.

“Let me assure Malawians that the bond of cooperation between India and Malawi will only continue to grow, and India will remain committed to supporting Malawi in various areas of development,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the President of India has left the country after a successful stay in Malawi.