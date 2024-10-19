Nankhumwa Reaffirms Commitment to Education at Child Jesus Nankhunda Seminary Centenary Celebration

Peoples Development Party (PDP) President Kondwani Nankhumwa today joined the Catholic community in celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Child Jesus (Nankhunda) Minor Seminary in Zomba Diocese.

Nankhumwa praised the seminary’s role in shaping leaders and providing quality education, saying, “For the past 100 years, the Nankhunda Minor Seminary has played a vital role in nurturing individuals who have made significant contributions to Malawi’s social and economic development.”

“As a nation, we cherish the importance of education in shaping the future of our youth,” Nankhumwa emphasized.

“Today, we honor the legacy of this remarkable institution and celebrate the many people who have been part of its journey,” added Nankhumwa.

The PDP leader reiterated his commitment to education, recognizing its pivotal role in Malawi’s growth and progress.

The centenary celebration underscores Nankhumwa’s dedication to empowering Malawi’s youth through education, aligning with recommendations for youth-centric policies to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and economic diversification.

Nankhumwa’s presence at the event demonstrates his support for educational institutions that contribute to the nation’s development.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by high-ranking PDP officials including the Director of Elections Nanariwa Nanguwo, Director of Logistics Christian Piyo, Publicity Secretary Rhodes Msonkho, Director of Women Akuka Claire Kachapira, Administrative Secretary Bessie Chirambo, Director of Campaign Judith Masanda, Director of Social Services Margaret Mwase, Director of Youth Austin Nsopera, Regional Governor for Eastern Region Maxwell Chizimba, and Deputy Director of Campaign Dinnah Solomon, among others.

UTM aspiring President Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka and renowned academic Professor Francis Moto were among other prominent Malawians in attendance.

The Right Reverend Alfred Mateyu Chaima, Bishop of the Zomba Diocese was leading the Catholic clergy at the colourful event