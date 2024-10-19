Malawi told to stand with Palestine amid Israeli attacks

File Photo: Malawians marching in solidarity with Palestine last year-Photo Credit Thumbiko Nyirongo, Photo-Journalist

The Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM) has urged the Malawian government to condemn Israel’s “brutal occupation” and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

Asabuni Phiri, MPSM National Coordinator, made the call during a media breakfast held at Amrytis Hotel in Blantyre.

“As a nation that cherishes peace and justice, Malawi should not remain silent in the face of such atrocities,” Phiri said.

“We appeal to President (LazaruChakwera) and our leaders to condemn Israel’s aggression and show support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom.”

Malawi should not remain calm-Phiri

Phiri criticized Israel’s military response as “disproportionate” and “indiscriminate,” resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza, emphasizing that “the people of Gaza are already living under siege” and demanding accountability from Israel.

The MPSM calls for an immediate ceasefire, international intervention, and support for Palestinian freedom, urging Malawians to educate themselves and join the advocacy efforts, stressing “this is not just a Palestinian issue—it’s a matter of human rights.”

To the contrary, Reverend Dr. Edward Mikwamba, National Coordinator of National Repentance of Malawi, recently called upon Malawians to pray for Israel.

Rev. Mikwamba emphasized that Israel is chosen by God, hence the need for prayer and support.

On October 7, Malawians joined countries worldwide in praying for Israel.

Dr Mikwamba: Israel is chosen by God

The prayers, held on Zoom, followed a 15-day fasting period for the country, currently embroiled in conflict with Palestine.

In September, Malawi was among 14 countries that voted against a UN General Assembly resolution demanding Israel’s compliance with the UN court ruling and withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territory.

The resolution passed with 124 votes in favor, while 43 countries abstained and Israel, the US, and 12 others, including Malawi, voted no.

Malawi’s decision may be attributed to its strong ties with Israel, as the country exports non-skilled labor to work on Israeli farms, with over 200 young workers sent in 2023 and plans to send up to 5,000.

Additionally, Malawi’s relationship with the US, a strong ally of Israel, may have influenced its vote.

Malawi has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964 and recently opened an embassy in Tel Aviv, further solidifying their bilateral ties.