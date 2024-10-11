A team of four managers from Standard Bank Plc is set for its tee-off in this weekend’s Presidential Charity Golf.Std Bank’s 4 gears up for Presidential Charity Golf

The four are George Mbisa (Manager, Fraud Risk Management), Maziko Kumbani (Manager Projects People and Culture), Dyson Mmina, Head of Learning (People and Culture) and David Medi (Manager Operations Control).

“They are ready and geared up to join the pack at the Presidential Charity golf ready to support a cause that’s aligned with the bank’s areas of social impact, ” said Head of Marketing Tamanda N’gombe during presentation of the bank’s K10 million sponsorship to the Presidential Golf Committee.

She said the bank’s sponsorship reinforces its commitment to applying golf as a platform for elevating efforts that drive positive change and societal upliftment.

Responding to the Bank’s gesture, Chairman of the Presidential Charity Golf Organising Committee Boyd Luwe said: “The Committee is very grateful to Standard Bank for making this decision to partner with the President in making a difference to the lives of the less privileged in our society. This is a real testimony that Standard Bank is really a generous and responsible corporate.”

Standard Bank partners with golf clubs, tournaments, and initiatives to grow the sport and nurture talent.

