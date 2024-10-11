Castel Malawi Contributes K10 million to Presidential Charity Golf Initiative

Giant alcoholic beverage producer Castel Malawi Limited has contributed K10 million to this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Initiative which kicked off today at Limbe Golf Club in Blantyre.

Speaking after the symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Thursday, Castel Malawi’s Head of Corporate Marketing and Communication, Lavern Chitakata expressed the company’s commitment to supporting education in the country and aiding natural disaster survivors through the initiative.

“We saw it fit that most of our people were highly affected by Cyclone Freddy, including our employees, so it is the quest that we all have to hold each other’s hands to be able to fight this, and you can see that the impact has flowed on for several years, even after the disaster had ended.”

“Also, when you look at the cause of supporting education itself, you can see that the youth of this country are the future and the business people that we are going to work with even in the future. We see it fit that whatever donation that we have made is going to go a long way in sustaining whatever project that the presidential cause is working on,” said Chitakata.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative, the Chairman of the organising committee, who is also President of the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) Gift Kawamba expressed gratitude to Castel Malawi for the generous donation.

“We are very happy to receive a sponsorship of K10 million from Castel Malawi Limited. This is a very good and positive development. We are very appreciative of what Castel Malawi has done. And this money will go a long way to contribute to the amount that we are chasing to complete at the end of the tournament.”

“When we were making our plans, we were targeting to raise K600 million. For the past few days, we have seen a lot of companies and sponsors coming through, and we are very confident that by the time we will be holding this tournament, we will have enough money that we were planning to get,” explained Kawamba.

The Presidential Charity Golf Tournament which started today teed-off yesterday is expected to end Saturday with President Lazarus Chakwera competing with other 200 golfers in the tournament.