Friday, October 11, 2024
Court tells controversial lawyer Kamangila to ‘shut up’ on social media

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

High Court in Lilongwe has granted an interlocutory injunction to Judge Ken Manda, prohibiting private practice lawyer Alexious Kamangila from publishing social media posts about the judge.

An interlocutory injunction is a temporary court relief issued to preserve the status quo until the final determination of a case.

Earlier this week, the High Court Judge through his lawyers had threatened to sue the lawyer for defamation.

The human rights lawyer accused the High Court Judge and fellow lawyers of being corrupt.

On Thursday, the Magistrates and Judges Association in Malawi ( MAJAM) shifted a scheduled meeting with the same lawyer to a later date, on the same matter.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

