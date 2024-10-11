NBM plc scoops 2024 PRSM Excellence in Corporate Communication award

National Bank of Malawi plc has scooped the 2024 Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Excellence in Corporate Communication award.

The award aims to recognize a private sector institution that has demonstrated exceptional PR strategy campaign and plan execution, significantly impacting business outcomes, enhancing brand reputation, and effectively managing corporate communications.

Announcing the winner at the PRSM Annual Conference in Mangochi on Saturday, Judge Joseph Josiah described NBM plc as one of the leading financial service providers in Malawi, who has taken baby steps over the years to consistently leverage corporate communication building strong relationships with stakeholders and reinforce its brand presence to drive its corporate goals.

“The winner has rolled out several innovative and impactful communication strategies including digital media to strengthen customer engagement, enhance its corporate reputation, and showcase its commitment to community development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Josiah.

NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa thanked PRSM for this acknowledgment of the hard work put in by the NBM plc team to attain and sustain Corporate Communication Excellence.

“We are committed to meaningful work and brand excellence. It is therefore heartwarming to note that these efforts do not go unnoticed, particularly in a dynamic landscape where so many other brands are equally outstanding,” said Hiwa.

This year, the ‘Bank of the Nation’ also scooped the Best Digital Banking Award at the ICTAM expo Corporate Awards and the Green Energy Finance award at the Green Finance Conference this year.