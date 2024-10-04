spot_img
UDF cautions Muluzi over MCP ‘marriage’: “Upita wekha ku Chikangawako”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has issued a stern warning to its leader, Atupele Muluzi, against forming an alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of next year’s polls.

A senior UDF official revealed that party members are uneasy about statements made by Muluzi and his father, Bakili, which hint at a potential partnership with MCP.

During the recent UDF elective convention, Bakili Muluzi condemned efforts to bar MCP representation, sparking concerns among party members.

Atupele Muluzi further fueled speculation by withdrawing previous criticism of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera’s experience in governing.

“We feel these statements indicate moves to take the party to MCP,” the official said. “We told our president that if he’s going into MCP, he’s alone.”

The UDF NEC emphasized that Muluzi’s potential alliance with MCP would be a solo endeavor, not representative of the party’s stance.

This warning comes after Muluzi announced during the convention that UDF will be on the ballot next year.

The party’s concerns include the potential alliance, Muluzi’s statements, and the impact on party unity.

UDF members oppose an alliance with MCP, citing concerns about the party’s direction.

The Muluzis’ comments have sparked fears of an MCP partnership.

The NEC emphasizes that any alliance would be Muluzi’s personal decision, not the party’s.

As tensions rise within UDF, the party’s future direction remains uncertain.

Will Muluzi heed the warning, or will he pursue an alliance with MCP? Only time will tell.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

