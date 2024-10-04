AFORD Czar Chihana to grace Gonapamuhanya ceremony, culture heritage is vital asset for unity

President of Alliance for Democracy AFORD, Enock K. Chihana will tomorrow be among top political gurus attending the Gonapamuhanya cultural ceremony at Bolero, in Rumphi district.

Speaking with Malawi Voice, Chihana says in cultural diversity lies unity and in unity lies Malawi’s biggest strength that may to bridge cultural conflict while helping in spurring economic growth.

“We in Malawi are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage because we believe culture is vital asset to economic growth and diversification. At the same time, our biggest mantra is unity in diversity which is aimed at eradicating divisions and diffuse cultural clashes. We can’t talk of development with unity. Therefore, unity and cohesion are pillars of development.

“Am also appealing to the young generation to wear culture and heritage on their forehead as symbol of unity in diversity and tool for economic transformation. Even if they land at the moon today, while there, they must speak and nourish our traditional values while holding our Malawian flag high. We are a nation endowed with nature that when used by our youngsters, the 2063 development goals can be achieved. Also to note that women are guardians of our culture and have critical role to play in teaching our youths the doctrines of ancestors who wished this country peace and economic development,” said Chihana who is also expected to attend Mulhako wa Lhomwe on Sunday at Chonde in Mulanje district where Guest of Honour is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as Patron of the cultural group.

Chihana who has described the invitation to Lhomwe cultural group as “historical honour” says attending this year’s event is breaks social barriers.

This year’s theme is about youths and women empowerment.

Gonapamuhanya cultural ceremony always takes place once a year around August or September in Rumphi among the Tumbuka ethnic group at Senior Chief Chikulamayembe’s Headquarters in Bolero. Gonapamuhanya is event which the Tumbuka people of Nkhamanga area in Rumphi commemorate the first Chikulamayembe.

Gonapamhanya was the first Chikulamayembe to settle in the area where the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy is today at Bolero in Rumphi It is commemorated through recounting of the history, economic activities and lineage of Chikulamayembe as well as traditional dances e.g. malipenga, chioda, mchoma, vimbuza, mbotosya and, chikweta among others