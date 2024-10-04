Norway funds US$3.5 million to Ministry of Education

By Patience Longwe

Lilongwe, October 4, Mana: Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Siri Frette Allsted, has emphasized that the funding amounting to US$3.5 million which the Norwegian Government has supported Malawi through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will support strengthening of foundation for learning in Malawi.

Speaking during a press conference at Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Friday, Frette said Norway reaffirms its commitment to work with the government of Malawi and partners to give children education opportunities.

“I would like to thank UNICEF for the excellent partnership and your engagement with the Malawi Government to support education for all children,” she said.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, said the contribution is a clear demonstration of dedication to shared goals and will play a crucial role in addressing key challenges within the education sector.

“We are confident that we will see significant improvements in learning outcomes, particularly in the early years of education. This strategy is not only aligned with the NESIP 2020-2030 but also with the Malawi 2063 which places education at the core of our national development efforts,” she stated.

UNICEF Representative in Malawi, Shadrack Omol, said UNICEF effectively supports the Government of Malawi in its goals to enhance learning outcomes and bring a first class learning ecosystem to every child in Malawi through flexible funding.

“This flexible funding allows UNICEF to effectively tackle critical issues in our education sector, such as access to quality inclusive early childhood and lower primary education to further strengthen the foundations for learning in Malawi,” he said.