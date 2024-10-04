CHAKWERA RETURNING HOME AFTER 18 DAYS AWAY

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to return home on Saturday 5th October after being away for 18 days.

President Chakwera, left the country on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 for the UN General Assembly which only started on Tuesday 24th September.

The UNGA 2024 High-Level General Debate ended on Saturday, 28th September.

Almost a week after the UNGA Summit came to an end, the Malawi leader was nowhere to be seen and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just announced his home return.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to land home through Kamuzu International Airport at around 15:45hrs.

In a previous announcement before departure for the 2024 UNGA, it was announced that President Lazarus Chakwera was going to be away for 9 days only.

However, doing the maths, if he is to arrive back home on Saturday 5th October, the President would have been away for a total of 18 days as he left the country on 17th September, 2024.