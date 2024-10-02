UDF Blacklists Ken Ndanga

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has barred Ken Ndanga from contesting for the position of Secretary General at the party’s convention starting today in Blantyre.

The party had initially blacklisted nine aspirants, but in the latest development, UDF says the eight others can contest except Ndanga.

“Pre-existing disciplinary measures resulted in the candidate being asked to step aside from a senior National Working Committee position,” said the convention chairperson Aisha Mambo Adams.

Malawi Voice understands, the move follows the court case Ndanga is currently answering.