spot_img
spot_img
15.6 C
New York
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

UDF Blacklists Ken Ndanga

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has barred Ken Ndanga from contesting for the position of Secretary General at the party’s convention starting today in Blantyre.

The party had initially blacklisted nine aspirants, but in the latest development, UDF says the eight others can contest except Ndanga.

“Pre-existing disciplinary measures resulted in the candidate being asked to step aside from a senior National Working Committee position,” said the convention chairperson Aisha Mambo Adams.

Malawi Voice understands, the move follows the court case Ndanga is currently answering.

Previous article
Higher Students Board approves K29.4 billion budget
Next article
All Set For Malawi Healing, Deliverance Crusade…First Lady Monica Chakwera to attend
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc