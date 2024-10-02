spot_img
All Set For Malawi Healing, Deliverance Crusade…First Lady Monica Chakwera to attend

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The highly anticipated Dunamis International Gospel Centre Malawi Healing and Deliverance Crusade is just around the corner.

Scheduled for October 10th and 11th at Masintha Ground in Kawale 2, preparations are almost complete, according to Rev. Patrick Elias Tsiga, Public Relations Officer and Chairman of the Publicity and Media Team for the Crusade.

“We are looking forward to the 10th and 11th October 2024… almost 99% of the groundwork is done,” Rev. Tsiga said.

Rev. Tsiga assured attendees that transportation will be available to ensure safe passage home after the evening sessions.

“Public transport will be available to take them back home… nobody will be stranded going back home,” he stated.

The crusade, themed “The Day of God’s Power,” will feature renowned speakers Dr. Paul and Dr. (Mrs.) Becky Enenche, founders of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, a dynamic Pentecostal Christian Church.

The event promises to be a transformative experience, with expectations of salvation, healing, and deliverance from demonic oppression and sickness.

“People will be saved, prayed for, and delivered… healings will happen,” Rev. Tsiga emphasized.

Various auxiliary events are planned, including a Free Worship session featuring Dr. Paul Enenche at Malawi Square, BICC, on October 9th.

A Ministers Conference will take place on October 10th and 11th.

A Women’s Conference, attended by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, is scheduled for October 11th.

An Eminent Persons meeting, attended by the State President, will take place on October 11th.

An outreach program for food and medical supply distribution will occur on October 10th.

Future crusades are planned for Blantyre, Mzuzu, and Zomba, although dates have not been set.

Rev. Tsiga encouraged the public to attend, stating, “All these meetings are completely free of charge… God wants to meet someone at the point of need! Come and be part of this power-packed meeting!”

