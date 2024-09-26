spot_img
God must forgive me for asking Chakwera to resign, Says Dan Lu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawian musician Dan Lufani, also known as Dan Lu, has made a public plea for God’s forgiveness over his 2022 song “Tulani Pansi.”

In the song, Lufani called for President Lazarus Chakwera’s resignation due to unfulfilled campaign promises.

However, in a recent interview with Zodiak Television, Lufani admitted that he composed the song without proper research and based it on hearsay.

Lufani now acknowledges that Chakwera has fulfilled some of his campaign promises and developed the country.

This sudden change of heart has sparked controversy, as many Malawians continue to criticize Chakwera’s administration for its handling of poverty, hunger and unemployment.

The backlash has also affected Lufani’s popularity, with 14,000 fans unfollowing him on Facebook in just three days.

His new song praising President Chakwera has been deemed insensitive by many, who feel that Lufani is out of touch with the struggles of the Malawian people.

Lufani’s shift from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has also angered fans, particularly given his previous pro-DPP song “Lozani Zanu.”

