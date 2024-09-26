Zeze Kingston bows out of award nominations

Celebrated award-winning Malawian musician Zeze Kingston has announced his decision to step aside from future award nominations to pave the way for other artists.

In a press statement, Kingston expressed gratitude for his “unparalleled growth” in music and personal life since his pivotal performance at the Maso Awards in 2022.

“The last 22 months have been truly incredible for my music career,” the Amapiano star zeze said in a statament

Kingston, known for hits like Alamwanu and Kusangalala, has performed at multiple local and international gigs, winning numerous awards.

“I pledge to continue producing exceptional music that inspires and uplifts our nation,” he vowed.

Explaining his decision, Kingston stated, “As I’ve been blessed, I’d like to create opportunities for other artists.”

He advocated for extending award nominations to talented Malawian artists.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty, my wife, my family, and loving fans,” Kingston said, revealing he’s working on a new album, SPIRITUAL.