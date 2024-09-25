Leader of opposition poisoned

Eswatini’s main opposition leader has been poisoned as part of an assassination attempt and is being treated in hospital, his party says.

Mlungisi Makhanya, 46, has been living in exile in neighbouring South Africa for the last two years, saying he fears for his life at home following a violent crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Africa’s last remaining absolute monarchy.

“Our president has been stabilised but he is still in a critical condition,” the People’s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo) said.

Eswatini spokesman Alpheous Nxumalo denied state involvement, saying the “government does not kill or poison suspects”.

Pudemo says the attempt on its leader’s life comes ahead of planned protests next month calling for multi-party elections.

The country, formerly known as Swaziland, allows independent candidates to stand for parliament but does not allow political parties to participate.

King Mswati III has been on the throne since 1986 and rules by decree. He has been criticised for his extravagant lifestyle and is regularly accused of not allowing any dissent, which his government denies.

Last year, Thulani Rudolf Maseko, a human rights lawyer, who was opposed to the king, was killed in his home in the capital, Mbabane, sparking widespread condemnation.-BBC-