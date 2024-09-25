Dr Nankhumwa to Preside Over PDP’s National Governing Council Meeting in Salima

Dr Nankhumwa, to preside over the meeting

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the People’s Development Party (PDP), is set to preside over the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Salima, Malawi, starting Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

The highly anticipated event follows closely on the heels of PDP’s successful elective conference in Blantyre.

As Nankhumwa prepares to open the meeting on Friday, he emphasized its significance, stating, “It’s about networking of the new NGC members, orientation, and discussing party policies from now and beyond.”

This gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for the party, focusing on building connections among new members, aligning them with the party’s vision and charting a course for the future.

Preparations for the NGC meeting have been underway, with the central committee convening in Lilongwe last Saturday to lay the groundwork.

This ensures a productive and impactful conference.

The NGC meeting comes at a critical juncture for PDP, offering an opportunity to reflect on its recent successes and strategize for forthcoming challenges.

As the party navigates this significant period, Nankhumwa’s leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory.