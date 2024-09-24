UTM dismisses membership criterion rumors

UTM Party has denied allegations that it will impose a two-year membership requirement for contestants in its forthcoming convention.

In a statement, UTM National Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala described the claims as “unsubstantiated.”

The rumors, which circulated on social media, suggested that only members with at least two years of party membership would be eligible to contest in the November 17 convention.

However, Njawala urged party members and Malawians to treat such discussions as “mere speculation.”

The clarification came after the party’s National Executive Committee and Central Committee meetings, where key decisions were made.

These included setting nomination fees, selecting the convention venue, allocating delegate numbers, establishing new positions within the party, creating additional political regions, and confirming the convention date as November 17.

According to Njawala, the party is focused on unity and progress.

“Let’s remain united and focused on our shared goals,” he emphasized.

“Together, we will work towards a brighter future for our party and our nation.”

The UTM convention is scheduled to take place on November 17, 2024.

Further details regarding the agenda and logistics will be released by the Convention Committee.