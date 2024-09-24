LMJ, AQSA provide relief to hunger-stricken families in Machinga

The Limbe Muslim Jamaat (LMJ) and At-Tariqatul Qadiria Sunn Association (AQSA) have donated 10,000 bags of maize flour, valued at K120 million, to alleviate hunger in Machinga district.

Mohammad Aboo, an official from LMJ and AQSA, stated, “We aim to combat hunger by providing essential support to vulnerable households.”

This gesture comes amidst a severe hunger crisis affecting 361,654 people in Machinga, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

DoDMA’s Director of Preparedness and Response, Moses Chimphepo, in an interview with local media noted, “Our lean season response program targets 80,368 households in Machinga, ensuring aid reaches those most in need.”

However, Traditional Authority (TA) Mtumbwinda expressed concerns over the number of beneficiaries in his area.

“We appreciate the efforts, but the targeted households are too few. Hunger is devastating our community, and many will still suffer,” said TA Mtumbwinda as qouted by Malawi News Agency.

TA Mtumbwinda urged stakeholders to revisit the beneficiary list, ensuring more vulnerable families receive assistance.

The LMJ and AQSA’s donation underscores the critical role of community organizations in addressing Malawi’s hunger crisis.