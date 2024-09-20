spot_img
Malawians want Chichewa in parliament

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A recent survey reveals nearly six out of ten Malawians support replacing English with Chichewa as the official language in Parliament.

The Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) conducted the survey, presenting its findings at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Ipor’s director of research, Boniface Dulani, highlighted significant nationwide backing for Chichewa, despite lukewarm support from the northern region.

Chichewa, one of Malawi’s widely spoken languages, gains traction as the preferred language for parliamentary proceedings.

The survey may spark discussions on language policies and representation.

English has been Malawi’s parliamentary language since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1964. Malawi is multilingual, with over 20 local languages. Promoting indigenous languages aims to increase citizen engagement and participation.

This survey reflects debates on language identity, representation, and inclusivity in Malawi’s governance.

