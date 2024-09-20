CDEDI Demands Commission of Inquiry into June 10 Plane Crash…preliminary technical report has not addressed critical questions surrounding the tragedy

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to institute a commission of inquiry into the June 10 plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, and seven others.

Sylvester Namiwa, CDEDI Executive Director, commended the President for according a dignified burial to the deceased and engaging international experts to investigate the accident.

However, Namiwa expressed concerns that the preliminary technical report has not addressed critical questions surrounding the tragedy.

“The report shows crystal clear cases of negligence, suppression of material facts, and failure to adhere to laws and regulations governing the nation,” Namiwa said.

“It is shocking that no government official has been held accountable for their actions or failure to act.”

CDEDI has demanded that the President take the following actions within 14 days:

(1)Institute a Commission of Inquiry: Investigate the circumstances leading to the plane crash.

(2)Fire Malawi Army Chief: General Valentino Paul Phiri allowed the Vice-President to travel on an unsafe aircraft and misled the nation about the plane’s location.

(3)Fire Minister of Information: Moses Kunkuyu provided an incorrect narrative about the accident.

(4)Fire MACRA Director General: Daud Suleman initiated a hotline for information on the plane’s location despite the site having a functional tower.

Namiwa warned that failure to comply would lead to peaceful demonstrations.

“Malawians deserve answers and closure on this tragedy,” he emphasized.#power101onlinenews