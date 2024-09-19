MAGLA supports NPL’s Mothers Fun Run with K10 million

MAGLA Mijiga (left) hands over the cheque to Nhlane

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has supported this year’s Nation Publication Limited (NPL) Mothers’ Fun Run Project for Chikwawa District Hospital with K10 million.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Wednesday, MAGLA Director General Rachael Mijiga said the Authority thought of donating the money to support the noble cause that NPL has been doing.

“This is the 19th year for the mother’s fun run to be taking place and we always come in to support because they are doing a great job. Mothers are the bedrock of society, if we have strong and healthy mothers, they will have strong babies that will turn out to be future productive citizens of this country.”

MAGLA officials pose with NPL Nhlane

“So, we all need to come in and hold hands as the government cannot do it alone, it cannot be everywhere and that is why we need to chip in,” said Mijiga.

In his remarks NPL Weekend Nation Editor Steven Nhlane hailed MAGLA for the donation which he said will go a long way in boosting the Mothers Fun Run cause of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

“Our target is to raise K300 Million and so far, we have covered about half of that amount. The program this year will be implemented in Chikwawa District which has 12 health facilities, said Nhlane.