DPP’s Maria Mainja on MCP Hit List, Receives Death Threats

A chilling wave of intimidation has swept over Malawi’s political landscape, as Maria Mainja, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) director of women for the southern region, faces death threats from members of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The ominous warnings come hot on the heels of Mainja’s fearless speech at a Phalombe rally, where she boldly denounced the current regime.

During the rally, Mainja issued a stern warning to the MCP, declaring Phalombe a “political bedroom” for the DPP and cautioning them against holding rallies in the district.

Her remarks have seemingly struck a nerve, prompting a vicious backlash from MCP members, including two senior cabinet ministers.

Mainja alleges that these ministers have launched a systematic attack on her through various channels, leaving her with no choice but to seek protection.

As the situation continues to unfold, the MCP remains silent, failing to respond to the accusations.

This disturbing development raises concerns about the safety of opposition leaders and the erosion of democratic values in Malawi.

The international community watches with bated breath as the fragile balance of power hangs in the balance.