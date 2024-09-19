spot_img
spot_img
28.9 C
New York
Thursday, September 19, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

AN OPEN LETTER FROM DPP SECRETARY GENERAL HON PETER MUKHITO TO CHIMWENDO, MCP SG

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dear Hon. Chimwendo,

Good morning. I trust this message finds you well.

Allow me to begin by expressing my utmost respect for you and your leadership within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). This being my first time talking to you after your election to the position of Secretary General, receice my hearty congratulations. It is always an honour to engage with you on important matters concerning our nation.

I am writing to bring to your attention a concern that has arisen regarding upcoming political events. As you may be aware, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has planned a rally at Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu City this coming Saturday, immediately following our convention. This rally is crucial for our members, particularly those coming from Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, and Mzimba North, many of whom will be travelling through Ekwendeni to attend.

It has come to our attention, with some concern, that the MCP has also scheduled a rally at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba on the same day. Given the proximity of Ekwendeni to Mzuzu and its strategic importance, this coinciding event may cause unnecessary tension between our parties, as well as logistical challenges for our respective supporters.

We sincerely believe in maintaining a peaceful and cooperative political environment, and we hope this scheduling is a mere coincidence rather than an intentional act to create conflict. With that in mind, we kindly request that you consider this matter and explore the possibility of adjusting the timing or location of the MCP rally to avoid any potential strain between our parties.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.

Warm regards,

Peter Mukhito,

Secretary-General.

Democratic Progressive Party(DPP)

Boost post

Previous article
DPP’s Maria Mainja on MCP Hit List, Receives Death Threats
Next article
SPEECH BY MALAWI AG THABO CHAKAKA-NYIRENDA AT THE 11TH EAST AFRICA INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION CONFERENCE 2024, ADDIS ABABA
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc