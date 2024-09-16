UGI Awards KUHeS’ Best Performing students

Mwenebanda(left) Kumwenda(centre) Chibwe(right) and some awardees

United General Insurance (UGI) Limited has committed about K10 million to award best performing students in the 2022/2023 academic year at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

The awarded students are 100 in total, and are those that appeared on the Dean’s List with distinctions of 75 percent marks and above.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Blantyre on Friday, UGI’s Chief Operating Officer, MacDonald Chibwe, said the company believes in excellence, and will therefore run the awards every year.

“UGI is known and believes in excellence, hence we are glad to award these students and recognize their effort by awarding the best performing students. KUHeS is our reliable business partner that is why when they approached us to sponsor this initiative, we did not hesitate to jump in.”

“It is our belief that the students will continue working hard and motivate others through the monetary awards that have been given to them,” said Chibwe.

Chibwe (right) handing over cheque to Kumwenda

Elida Mwenebanda, the best performing student studying Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) scooped seven distinctions and expressed her gratitude to UGI for the awards and prize saying it will motivate other students to work hard.

“Through my studies I have not only trained myself to be a good student, but also to be a good doctor by knowing how to interact with the patients and putting my heart to it. As I finish my studies I am committed to doing my work diligently,” said Mwenebanda.

KUHeS Director of Student Affairs Associate Professor Benjamin Kumwenda, said the aim of the Dean’s List awards is to encourage students by recognizing their achievements.

“Excellence is non-negotiable because we are training doctors, lab scientists, people who will handle and manage lives. Therefore errors, mistakes and mediocrity are not allowed,” said Kumwenda.

The awards ranged from K75, 000 to K200, 000.