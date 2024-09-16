Ganda apology accepted but decision to serve as advisor still stands-DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party has has accepted the apology by Nsanje Lalanje lawmaker Gladys Ganda over the remarks she made at Sorjin in Nsanje last week.

In a statement on Monday, DPP Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba said while Ganda’s words were regrettable, the DPP believes that she has taken responsibility for her actions and has demonstrated genuine remorse.

“We however, would like to reiterate that the decision to assign Hon Ganda, MP as Presidential Advisor was made after careful consideration and in the best interest of the party and its members.

“The party’s decision stands, and we reaffirm that she will continue to serve as the Presidential Advisor,” Namalomba said.

He added that, as a party, DPP believes in forgiveness.