UTM SET FOR LANDSLIDE VICTORY IN 2025 POLLS – KABAMBE

Dalitso Kabambe, former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor and UTM presidential aspirant, has boldly predicted a landslide victory for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) in the 2025 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Times, Kabambe expressed confidence in UTM’s transformative agenda and commitment to unity, saying, “UTM is the only trusted party in Malawi with no problems… I am winning this race.”

Kabambe, who will contest for the UTM presidency at the party’s convention on November 17, dismissed speculation about returning to his former party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I have permanently moved out of DPP and am very happy and at home in UTM,” he stated.

Paying tribute to late UTM founder Saulos Chilima, Kabambe urged party members to work together to fulfill his legacy.

“We have a legacy to protect, and all of us in UTM need to work as a team to fill his shoes.”

With UTM’s focus on unity, transformation, and prosperity, Kabambe believes the party is poised to make a lasting impact on Malawi’s political landscape.