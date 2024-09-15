President Mutharika meets Muslim Leaders at Page House in Mangochi

By Wongani MKandawire

Today, a delegation of Muslim leaders met with His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), at his residence, Page House, in Mangochi.

The meeting showcased President Mutharika’s commitment to engaging with diverse religious groups and promoting freedom of worship. Notably, he has consistently respected religious freedom, never arresting a faith leader during his tenure.

During the discussion, President Mutharika attentively listened to the concerns of the Muslim community, focusing on issues affecting them. This meeting demonstrated his dedication to inclusivity and willingness to collaborate with diverse groups to address their needs.

Led by Vice President for the Eastern Region Honourable Bright Msaka and his Regional Governor Daud Chikwanje MP, the delegation expressed unwavering support and solidarity with President Mutharika and the DPP. They reassured him of their commitment, dispelling rumors of disappointment over Sheik Emran Mtenje’s reassignment.

The Muslim leaders pledged unconditional support and commitment to President Mutharika and the DPP. This meeting marked a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between the DPP and the Muslim community, paving the way for continued collaboration and mutual support. President Mutharika’s commitment to inclusivity and religious freedom remains a cornerstone of his leadership.