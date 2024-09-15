“THE LEADER HAS EMERGED IN UTM”

By Allan Ngumuya.

After listening to both Mtumbuka and Kabambe, my heart felt satisfied to both candidates. They are both wise, smart and intelligent academically and professionally. They are all fighting to become the torch bearer for UTM 2025 General Elections. I would love if, all the candidates Kabambe, Mtumbuka, Kambala. would sit down discuss who can lead the race deliberately, to avoid vote splitting. This is showing that UTM has the cream of Malawi when it comes to candidates that can bring change to Malawi. They both have the vision in their own unique way. Now, Here is my opinion:

Dr Kabambe has the experience, passion and the eagle to overhaul the whole engine of Malawi from the state house to the grassroot area level. He knows the do’s and don’ts on the economy of Malawi, which is a big plus to him. His leadership looks to be a no nonsense type. Just by mentioning the number of ministries comparing to the number of PS’s shows that Dr Kabambe is a well experienced and exposed politician. To the most, He has sold himself so easily that I believe kuti those undecided voters have their choice after hearing what Dr Kabambe said. Dr Kabambe explained clearly what takes an investor to come to a country to invest. He has put it in the light kuti banks are not making sense when they see or how they respond to the currency exchange rate. The reality is that, kwacha on parallel market is at K2600 to a Dollar, but in the bank it is K1,700. Now , the question nkumati can’t they see it kuti munthu apanga deal ndi parallel Market than the bank ? This doesn’t need rocket science ayi. This is exactly what is going on in diaspora, it is a fact. Making things worse the banks don’t have the currency . In short he said from the leadership trickling down, everyone is clueless or if they are not clueless, then, they are careless.

Dr Kabambe addressed Malawians in Chichewa chomveka bwino ndithu, wakumva wamva even amene Sanapite nkalasi anamvetsetsa mosavuta. Sizoliliranso kuti wina apange chilichonse ayiiiiiiii basi the Present government is clueless, atipha tonse tikawasiya kuti atilamulilenso.

Dr Kabambe really talked about solutions not just suggestions, ayi but the real treatment that Malawi needs. He has clearly said “ Dziko la Malawi Liri pa ntondo ngati galimoto yomwe makaniko osadziwa Kukonza wamasula chilichonse koma akulephera kubwezera ma parts kuti iyende”.

I can conclude kuti DR KABAMBE ATAGWIRA NTCHITO NDI A MTUMBUKA KOMANSO A KAMBALA MALAWI AKHOZA KUSINTHA MOKOMERA ALIYENSE. here is the catch Dr Kabambe, from the South , Dr Mtumbuka, from the North, Dr Kambala from the Central. Basitu that is what makes United Transformation Movement (UTM). Representing the whole Malawi. Tribalism, Nepotism and Corruption will be an easy battle to win. The rubble will be cleared so quick. That’s what Malawi needs.

UTM has the best candidates for Malawi to be where it supposed to be ..UTM Osaopa, Osafooka, Osatopa.