PRESIDENT CHAKWERA SHOULD FIRE ZIKHALE NG’OMA AND OTHERS

Following the fracas and violence incidences that occurred in Nkhate and Livunzu in Chikwawa on Thursday, there are fresh calls for President Lazarus Chakwera to dismiss Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and his top team.

The most unfortunate incidences in Chikwawa on Thursday did put the lives of the President and his entourage at risk as several vehicles were damaged by irate crowds.

It is not exactly clear, what prompted the villagers to stone the Presidential convoy forcing it to make some adjustments in its movement.

Analysts have called on President Chakwera to take to task his senior security team including their masters at the Ministry of Homeland to which Zikhale Ng’oma is the overall boss.

“In other countries, the Minister, IG and responsible Commissioners would have resigned or get fired. You can’t risk the life of the President like that,” said one analyst.

Several vehicles including the President’s backup vehicle were damaged when irate crowds in Nkhate and Livunzu, Chikwawa pelted stones at the passing presidential motorcade.

On January 20 this year, President Chakwera also had a rude awakening when some mourners on a funeral procession heading to HHI Cemetery in Blantyre obstructed his motorcade, demanding that it should give way to the cortege.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner for the South East Region was sent on transfer to Mzuzu.

It is not known how the security apparatus will respond to this latest security threat amongst its brass.

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma popularly known on the social media as “Kamajekete” has not reacted to the violent incidences that occurred in Chikwawa on Thursday.