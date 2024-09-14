Political Violence Irks Gender Advocate Kachingwe

Gender advocate Vin Srlocha Kachingwe has condemned the recent incident of political violence in Chikwawa, where stones were allegedly pelted at President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

Kachingwe made the remarks in a statement made available to the publication.

“This barbaric act not only disrupts peace but also negatively impacts vulnerable groups, particularly women and children,” said Kachingwe.

He further stated, “As the country approaches the 2025 general elections, the importance of fostering a spirit of coexistence and mutual respect cannot be overstated.”

This barbaric act not only disrupts peace but also negatively impacts vulnerable groups- Kachingwe

Kachingwe called on the president to publicly condemn the violence, saying, “Leadership must set the example of tolerance and promote peace, ensuring that no group feels left out or targeted.”

The incident occurred on Thursday when some villagers in Nkhate allegedly pelted stones at the convoy, injuring at least three officers.

The violence erupted after some suspected “bouncers” removed opposition political party flags in the area.

Kachingwe’s statement comes as stakeholders, including Reverend Baxton Maulidi, ambassador for the All African Conference of Churches in Malawi, have also challenged political parties to address the issue, saying, “Any form of provocation and retaliation among political groupings in the country ahead of the 2025 polls should not be tolerated.”

In a statement, Kachingwe said, “I urge all citizens to remember that violence threatens the democratic process and undermines efforts to create a safe and inclusive society.”

However, police through its national spokesperson Peter Kalaya denied that the presidential convoy was stoned, contradicting earlier reports from eyewitnesses and local officials.